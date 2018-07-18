CPI increases to 4.6% in June

StatsSA says that consumer inflation has increased to 4.6% in June from 4.4% in May due to a hike in housing, utilities and transport costs.

JOHANNESBURG - StatsSA says that consumer inflation has increased to 4.6% in June from 4.4% in May due to a hike in housing, utilities and transport costs.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose to 0.4% in June from 0.2% in May.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 4.2% year-on-year from 4.4%, while on a month-on-month basis it rose to 0.2% from 0.0% previously.

Stats SA's Patrick Kelly: "Price increases have been reported in the non-alcoholic beverages category and fish prices were up 7.5% over the same period. The petrol price increased by 82c a liter in June and the annual fuel inflation now stands at 16.3%"

Additional reporting by Reuters.