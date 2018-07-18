CPI increases to 4.6% in June
StatsSA says that consumer inflation has increased to 4.6% in June from 4.4% in May due to a hike in housing, utilities and transport costs.
On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose to 0.4% in June from 0.2% in May.
Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 4.2% year-on-year from 4.4%, while on a month-on-month basis it rose to 0.2% from 0.0% previously.
Stats SA's Patrick Kelly: "Price increases have been reported in the non-alcoholic beverages category and fish prices were up 7.5% over the same period. The petrol price increased by 82c a liter in June and the annual fuel inflation now stands at 16.3%"
Additional reporting by Reuters.
#CPI inflation was 4,6% in June 2018, up from 4,4% in May 2018. CPI increased by 0,4% m/m in June 2018 #StatsSA Listen here for more: https://t.co/4CHQNhpVrq pic.twitter.com/Oz9V5BlMyZ— Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 18, 2018
