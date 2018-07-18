Cele on ANC employee arrest: The law knows no affiliation or race
Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of a Luthuli House employee, saying the law knows no boundaries, race, occupation or affiliation.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the arrest of a Luthuli House employee, Police Minister Bheki Cele says the law will be enforced no matter who the person is or where they work.
The minister has reacted to the case involving African National Congress (ANC) employee Errol Velile Present whose been linked to a cash in transit heist in Dobsonville, Soweto.
He was handcuffed earlier this month along with three others.
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba released a statement on Wednesday morning, saying he was shocked that the ANC hadn't disclosed or taken any action against one of its employees after it emerged he was arrested in connection with a cash in transit heist.
Then the ANC's Pule Mabe explained the party was investigating the matter.
“We’re already undertaking an internal disciplinary process to be able to attend to the matter at hand.”
It then emerged that Present had already appeared in court on Tuesday and now the ANC says it has decided to dismiss him with immediate effect.
Cele has welcomed the arrest, saying the law knows no boundaries, race, occupation or affiliation.
Present and his three co-accused will be applying for bail at the end of this month.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
