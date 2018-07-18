Boy kills another in KZN air rifle accident

It's understood the rifle was accidentally discharged while the four boys were playing on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a boy was killed by his friend's air rifle.

It's understood the rifle was accidentally discharged while the four boys were playing on Monday.

Police say the shooting happened on a farm near Greytown.

Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated and a case of culpable homicide was opened for investigation.”