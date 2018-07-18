ANC KZN gearing up to hold provincial conference amid challenges
During the provincial task team’s press briefing convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu said most issues raised by the disgruntled regions had been addressed.
DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is gearing up for a second attempt at trying to successfully pull off its provincial conference from Thursday.
On Tuesday, the provincial task team announced that it had reached an out of court settlement with disgruntled branches from the already divided Moses Mabhida Lower South Coast and Harry Gwala regions.
The ANC’s national disputes resolution committee has been in the province in an attempt to resolve grievances that led to the June attempt at hosting an elective conference being urgently interdicted.
Mabuyakhulu added that other concerns would be dealt with on an ongoing basis and that the conference would go ahead unhindered.
But it’s understood there might be another court challenge looming, however, it’s unclear which camp is responsible for the latest move and whether this weekend’s conference will be interdicted again.
Meanwhile, the eThekwini region has already thrown names into the leadership race, calling for the return of Sihle Zikalala as chairperson, Mabuyakhulu as his deputy and former spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli to be promoted to provincial secretary.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
