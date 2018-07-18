ANC in NC challenges DA to take legal action after mismanagement claim
The DA has issued a scathing statement against the ANC-led Sol Plaatje Municipality, alleging that the city’s budget was approved through a wrongfully constituted meeting.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape is challenging the Democratic Alliance (DA) to take it to court after the opposition party accused it of financial mismanagement.
Tensions flared last week when residents took to the streets demanding that two of city officials step down.
The DA blamed the ANC for the unrest, adding that millions had been squandered.
Calm has since been restored to the streets of Kimberly, but the political squabbles seem far from over.
But the manager in the office of the mayor, George Mosimane, denies this, adding that the opposition party must have their claims tested.
“We’re challenging the DA... if they strongly believe that the process was not properly done, let them approach the court so that it can resolve that matter.”
Meanwhile, over 200 protesters appeared in court this week after being arrested during the unlawful protest.
The two officials accused of corruption have since been suspended.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
