ANC dismisses Errol Present after arrest for cash heists

The party says given the serious nature of the charges against the ANC employee, it has decided to terminate his services with immediate.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it’s now served Errol Velile Present with a letter of dismissal following his arrest in connection with a spate of cash in transit heists.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the party says given the serious nature of the charges against Present, it has decided to terminate his services with immediate.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba revealed earlier on Wednesday that he'd been informed one of the four heist suspects recently handcuffed was employed by Luthuli House.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “The ANC would never, at any given time, associate itself with any form of criminality and we call on law enforcement agencies to act with greater speed.”

JUST IN: The ANC has fired #ErrolPresent after his arrest and court appearance in connection with serious crimes. pic.twitter.com/pPs0qXHXVh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

Mashaba earlier said the ANC needed to take this seriously: "I feel massively disappointed as a South African. When we are facing massive challenges of criminality and someone can be allowed to work for a governing party and [they're] not actually taking citizens into consideration to let us know that they will set an example to ensure they won't tolerate such individuals in their midst."

"I can only say as a South African, I'm totally shocked. I'm totally disappointed and I hope that the ANC begins to understand their responsibility as government. It's one thing for them to say on public platforms that they're serious about crime and corruption but when it happens and when they're supposed to act, they don't act."

At the same time, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Present and three others will be facing criminal charges related to a cash in transit heist that took place in Soweto.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “It’s a case of a heist that happened at the Dobsonville mall and they were arrested earlier in July and are charged with counts of robbery.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)