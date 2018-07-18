ANC dismayed by arrest of employee following cash-in-transit heist
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he's been informed that one of the four cash-in-transit heist suspects is believed to be an employee at the ANC’s headquarters.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it is dismayed that one of its employees has been arrested in connection with serious crimes.
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba released a statement earlier on Wednesday saying he’d been informed that one of the four cash-in-transit heist suspects recently arrested is believed to be an employee at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House.
Mashaba says the ANC needs to take this seriously: "I feel massively disappointed as a South African. When we are facing massive challenges of criminality and someone can be allowed to work for a governing party and [they're] not actually taking citizens into consideration to let us know that they will set an example to ensure they won't tolerate such individuals in their midst."
"I can only say as a South African, I'm totally shocked. I'm totally disappointed and I hope that the ANC begins to understand their responsibility as government. It's one thing for them to say on public platforms that they're serious about crime and corruption but when it happens and when they're supposed to act, they don't act."
Following Mashaba's statement, the ANC says it supports efforts by law enforcement agencies to investigate, arrest and charge perpetrators.
The ANC added that it is following its internal disciplinary policy for employees and will ensure that the appropriate action is taken.
The ANC's Pule Mabe: "We're already undertaking an internal disciplinary process to be able to attend to the matter at hand."
Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele says he believes law enforcement agencies are winning the war against cash-in-transit heists in the country.
There’s been a spike in cash heists, with police vowing to crack down on syndicates.
He says that police are making great progress in tracking down the criminals behind cash heists.
ANC STATEMENT ON ALLEGATIONS THAT ONE OF ITS EMPLOYEES IS INVOLVED IN CRIMINALITY pic.twitter.com/Dg2CBLHF1x— African National Congress (@MYANC) July 18, 2018
Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.
