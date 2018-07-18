Abrahams to decide on Jiba and Mrwebi's return to work
The General Council of the Bar announced on Tuesday it’s seeking leave to appeal the judgment which overruled an earlier order that Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be struck from the roll of advocates.
PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and special director Lawrence Mrwebi’s return to work may be short-lived, but it’ll be up to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to make that decision.
The pair had been criticised for their handling of the case involving former head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Luvuyo Mfaku says they will only comment on the General Council of the Bar’s decision once the notice of appeal has been served on Jiba and Mrwebi.
A pending appeal suspends the enforcement of a court order, which means the status quo as it was prior to the filing of the appeal will come into effect.
But Jiba and Mrwebi had placed themselves on voluntary special leave and returned to work this week, after their successful appeal in the Supreme Court last week.
Lobby group Freedom Under Law recently threatened legal action when it emerged Jiba had been spotted at work, so it seems likely any attempt to stay at work while her case is being appealed will be challenged.
