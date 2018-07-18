2 shot, wounded in Bonteheuwel shooting

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie believes the latest incident is gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - Gang violence continues to plague Bonteheuwel with another two people wounded in a shooting.

The circumstances surrounding last night's incident are unclear at this stage.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie believes it's gang-related.

“Generally, what we have found is that it was a gang and innocent people were affected and they had to hide and run. Now innocent people have been shot.”