Zwelihle residents want peace, says DA MPL
Violent protests have led to the destruction of municipal facilities, and the homes and belongings of Zwelihle residents who went to work instead of joining demonstrations.
CAPE TOWN - Officials in Hermanus say the situation is likely to stay volatile while a community leader remains in police custody.
Some 42 people have been arrested for public violence.
Law enforcement officers will continue monitoring Hermanus, in case of flare-ups.
But Democratic Alliance Western Cape MPL Masizole Mnqasela says that community leaders have agreed the army is needed to help police officers.
This is one of the main resolutions from a meeting between community leaders and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille over the weekend.
“More than 90% of community members hate what’s going on in Zwelihle. They want peace. The damage to the community is unimaginable, the damage to the economy… people have not been able to go to work since 11 July.”
The community activist, who protesters want released, is expected to appear in court on 19 July.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
