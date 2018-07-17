World leaders to descend on Joburg for Nelson Mandela lecture
The event is organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to honour Madiba, who would’ve turned 100 years old on Wednesday, 18 July.
JOHANNESBURG - World leaders will on Tuesday descend on Johannesburg, where former US President Barack Obama will deliver the keynote address at the special 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.
Security is expected to be tight at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo ahead of the highly anticipated lecture.
The event is organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to honour Madiba, who would’ve turned 100-years-old on Wednesday, 18 July.
This is Obama’s first trip to South Africa since his departure from the White House.
The official programme is set to get underway at around noon, with Obama being given 45 minutes at the podium for a special address.
Among the list of national and international dignitaries is former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, former Botswana President Ian Khama and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will also be among those in attendance.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Kgalema Motlanthe and Nelson Mandela’s Widow, Graça Machel, will all be present to welcome Obama.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
