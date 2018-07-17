Warring ANC KZN factions reach settlement

Last month, attempts to host an elective gathering were thwarted by aggrieved branches from the divided Moses Mabhida, Lower South Coast and Harry Gwala regions.

DURBAN - Warring African National Congress (ANC) factions in KwaZulu-Natal have reached an out of court settlement paving the way for a provincial conference to take place.

The provincial task team (PTT) held a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the outcomes of its ordinary meeting that was held on Monday.

The conference was then turned into a consultative meeting but that too was halted after ANC chair Gwede Mantashe was heckled by members believed to be supporting Sihle Zikalala.

#ANCKZN Zikalala says they are positive that no issues are left unattended hence the reconvening of the conference. Conference will take place at the Durban University of Technology’s Sports Centre from Thursday 19 July - 21 July 2018. ZN pic.twitter.com/c28UJmelom — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2018

KZN ANC convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu says it’s unlikely that the conference will be disrupted this time around because most issues have been resolved

“We have reconstituted the task team, in other words, in Harry Gwala. And all these matters, we have been able, therefore, to deal with the issue of satisfying the members. But some of the matters are specifically dealing with issues in the regions such as the issues of membership integration [and] open recruitments.”

Provincial coordinator Zikalala said: “In the past few weeks the convenor and coordinator as tasked by the PTT met regularly with the comrades who took the ANC to court and finally agreed on an out of court settlement.”

The conference will take place from Thursday and will end on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in the province over the weakened. It’s unclear if he will at any stage attend the gathering.

#ANCKZN Zikalala : The ANC will continue to engage with the traditional leadership, including His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini i an effort to build an overarching consensus on the bes modalities to address this emotive issue of land redistribution.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2018

#ANCKZN Zikalala says tomorrow members of the ANC will participate in the first series of public hearings on section 25 of the Constitution in the KZN. He has called on all people of KZN to participate. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)