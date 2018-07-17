Popular Topics
Warring ANC KZN factions reach settlement

Last month, attempts to host an elective gathering were thwarted by aggrieved branches from the divided Moses Mabhida, Lower South Coast and Harry Gwala regions.

FILE: ANC national and provincial leadership at the consultative conference on Friday, 8 June. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
54 minutes ago

DURBAN - Warring African National Congress (ANC) factions in KwaZulu-Natal have reached an out of court settlement paving the way for a provincial conference to take place.

The provincial task team (PTT) held a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the outcomes of its ordinary meeting that was held on Monday.

Last month, attempts to host an elective gathering were thwarted by aggrieved branches from the divided Moses Mabhida, Lower South Coast and Harry Gwala regions.

The conference was then turned into a consultative meeting but that too was halted after ANC chair Gwede Mantashe was heckled by members believed to be supporting Sihle Zikalala.

KZN ANC convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu says it’s unlikely that the conference will be disrupted this time around because most issues have been resolved

“We have reconstituted the task team, in other words, in Harry Gwala. And all these matters, we have been able, therefore, to deal with the issue of satisfying the members. But some of the matters are specifically dealing with issues in the regions such as the issues of membership integration [and] open recruitments.”

Provincial coordinator Zikalala said: “In the past few weeks the convenor and coordinator as tasked by the PTT met regularly with the comrades who took the ANC to court and finally agreed on an out of court settlement.”

The conference will take place from Thursday and will end on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in the province over the weakened. It’s unclear if he will at any stage attend the gathering.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

