Wapadrand substation repairs enter final stages

Thousands of consumers in the east of Pretoria were plunged into darkness when a blaze gutted the substation a week ago.

A technician working on repairs at the Wapadrand substation. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality says that it is in the final stages of troubleshooting faults linked to the Wapadrand substation and hopes to soon restore power to all affected areas.

Thousands of consumers in the east of Pretoria were plunged into darkness when a blaze gutted the substation a week ago.

Areas such as Faerie Glen, Olympus and Equestria were among those affected.

The Tshwane Municipality that says as it restored power to affected areas, it identified two cable faults in Faerie Glen and had to replace a feeder cable in the Shere area, east of Pretoria.

Technicians have also had to repair faults on the ring cables in Equestria and the main feeder cable between the Wapadrand and Koedoeberg substations.

After seven days without electricity, power has been restored to the majority of affected areas.

Consumers have again been warned to treat all electrical points as live.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

