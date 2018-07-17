Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill slammed

The bill is currently open for public participation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free Market Foundation says the Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill is an assault on mental health and human dignity.

The foundation has hit out over the Health Department's plans to control smoking and regulate the sale and advertising of tobacco products.

The organisation's Leon Louw says the if the bill is passed it may threaten jobs and the economy.

“It says for example that you may not smoke within 10 metres of an entrance, there’s nowhere in Alex township where you can do that. So smoking will effectively be banned, not just there, but at all low-income areas.”

