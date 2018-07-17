Popular Topics
The Elders to join Madiba centenary commemorations

The Elders is a group of independent global leaders that work together for peace and human rights and was founded by the late former statesman.

Members of the public are already queueing to enter the Wanderers Cricket Stadium. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - At least 10 former heads of state and human rights, and peace activists who are part of The Elders forum are expected to be present at the Nelson Mandela lecture to be delivered by former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday.

The Elders is a group of independent global leaders that work together for peace and human rights and was founded by the late former statesman.

They will join in on Mandela's centenary commemorations.

Mandela founded The Elders group on his 87th birthday in 2007.

The forum was created to include independent, progressive leaders who are committed to building peace and advancing human rights.

It was also formed as a way for leaders to work together to find solutions to global problems.

Since his passing, Madiba’s legacy remains the inspiration of the work that The Elders do.

Former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki moon, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, and former US president Jimmy Carter are due to be part of the high-profile guests at the lecture.

At least five former presidents are part of The Elders that will be present on Tuesday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

