Tasima suffers another blow in eNatis battle
The Constitutional Court dismissed its application for leave to appeal an earlier order that it immediately vacate the premises from where it operates the system.
PRETORIA - Tasima has been dealt another and possibly the final blow in its effort to maintain control of the eNa tis traffic management system.
This latest order follows years of litigation between the company and the Department of Transport of management of the traffic database.
Tasima sought to appeal the ruling which ordered it to immediately vacate the premises from where eNatis is operated and hand over the system to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
In a unanimous judgment, the Constitutional Court found that the matter was moot and would have no practical effect. The court further found that it was not in the interests of justice to hear the appeal.
The court did, however, uphold an appeal filed by the Department of Transport, which confirmed the finding that the contract between the RTMC and Tasima was invalid and therefore set aside.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
