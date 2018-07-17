Steenberg police investigate after man (18) shot dead

#NMAL2018: Motsepe urges public to walk a straight line
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says police are investigating a case of murder.
CAPE TOWN - An 18-year-old man has been shot dead in Lavender Hill.
“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred on 16 July 2018 at 20h55 - where an 18-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded - are under investigation by Steenberg SAPS.
“Anyone with any information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact Steenberg SAPS at 021 702 9000.”
Gang-related shootings have escalated in the last few months. No arrests have been made.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
