Steenberg police investigate after man (18) shot dead

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says police are investigating a case of murder.

CAPE TOWN - An 18-year-old man has been shot dead in Lavender Hill.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says police are investigating a case of murder.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred on 16 July 2018 at 20h55 - where an 18-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded - are under investigation by Steenberg SAPS.

“Anyone with any information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact Steenberg SAPS at 021 702 9000.”

Gang-related shootings have escalated in the last few months. No arrests have been made.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)