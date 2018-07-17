Some Pretoria residents still without power a week after Wapadrand fire
Officials now say that technicians worked through the night but that only 70% of affected areas have power.
JOHANNESBURG - Some Pretoria residents are still without power more than a week after the Wapadrand substation went up in flames.
The Tshwane municipality had promised that electricity would be restored to all areas by midnight but this is not the case.
The city's Selby Bokaba: "You'll find that in an area that has already been restored, there are individuals who don't have power. We encourage them to follow normal process of reporting power outages because has been reported in the area but we find that there re a few houselholds that don't have power, then that's the problem (sic).
Affected areas include Faerie Glen, Equestria and Silverlakes have been without electricity.
Wapadrand substation Update:— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 17, 2018
Power has been restored to most areas. Silverlakes and parts of Equestria still off due to technical issues. Testing underway to ensure successful energising
