Some Pretoria residents still without power a week after Wapadrand fire

JOHANNESBURG - Some Pretoria residents are still without power more than a week after the Wapadrand substation went up in flames.

The Tshwane municipality had promised that electricity would be restored to all areas by midnight but this is not the case.

Officials now say that technicians worked through the night but that only 70% of affected areas have power.



The city's Selby Bokaba: "You'll find that in an area that has already been restored, there are individuals who don't have power. We encourage them to follow normal process of reporting power outages because has been reported in the area but we find that there re a few houselholds that don't have power, then that's the problem (sic).

Affected areas include Faerie Glen, Equestria and Silverlakes have been without electricity.