Sassa: 83% of social grants paid following technical problems
The agency says the balance of beneficiaries who have not yet been paid, are those who choose to collect their grants later in the month, or who have not yet attempted to withdraw their money.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it’s been able to pay at least 83% of social grants beneficiaries following technical glitches earlier this month which stalled withdrawals.
It says the fact that not all grants have been collected, is not a result of the non-performance of its systems.
Sassa has been testing a new payment system as it migrates the disbursement of grants to the Post Office.
The agency says the balance of beneficiaries who have not yet been paid, are those who choose to collect their grants later in the month, or who have not yet attempted to withdraw their money.
All the provinces were affected by the technical problems experienced by its new payment system. And the payment of grants was exacerbated by striking Post Office workers.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Lesatsi says the agency is still tweaking its IT system to ensure it can manage the volume of transactions next month.
“All stakeholders met and basically made sure that [when] we go forward from 1 August we don’t necessarily experience the problems which we experienced this month.”
Sassa is under a court directive to fully institutionalise the payment of grants, including cash payments, by the end of September.
