SAHRC visits Hammanskraal over claims of water contamination
Residents have complained that their supply could be infected with cholera and claim they receive poor health care from the local district facility.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has visited the Hammanskraal area and the Jubilee District Hospital following allegations of water contamination.
Community members have also accused the City of Tshwane and Jubilee Hospital of violating their right to human dignity.
Officials from the commission met with the facility's management and conducted inspections in several affected areas earlier on Tuesday.
The commission's Buang Jones said: “We’ll have to make a determination as to whether the number of rights that are implicated warrant a full investigation or there is a need at a provincial level to conduct a full inquiry into the entire health system in Gauteng.”
