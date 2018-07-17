Rolene Strauss hails launch of biodegradable sanitary pads project

The Miss World organisation revealed the project at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Miss World Rolene Strauss has commended the launch of a project which has developed biodegradable and cost-effective sanitary pads for underprivileged women.

The Miss World organisation revealed the project at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia on Monday night.

Strauss, who was Miss World 2014 and a former Miss SA, has told Eyewitness News that the new project which will make sanitary pads more accessible for women worldwide and is one that is close to her heart.

She was joined by reigning Miss World Manushi Chhilar at the launch of the product which will be produced by machinery created by India-based Aakar Innovations.

She says that as a female medical doctor, female hygiene is an important issue that the project will address.

"I already know that there is such a big need and that it is very important for young women to know that their bodies are wonderful just the way they are and that there's nothing to be ashamed of."

Aakar Innovations CEO Jaydeep Mandal says that the machinery will be used by women living in villages and pads will cost up to R15 per pack once available.

The pads have been designed to decompose within a few days and the first machine to produce them will be placed in Nelson Mandela's hometown Mveko as part of the celebration of his centenary.