Report on WC taxi shootings still to be released

The findings of a special investigation into the wave of violence in the province's taxi industry have been withheld for over a week now.

CAPE TOWN - There's still no telling when the report into the recent spate of taxi-related shootings in the Western Cape will be released.

The findings of a special investigation into the wave of violence in the province's taxi industry have been withheld for over a week now.

Several reports initially suggested that the Western Cape Department of Transport is behind the backlog.

However, the department's Siphesihle Dube has disputed this, adding that several options are on the table should the report's findings suggest that taxi associations acted inappropriately.

"Should it be found that taxi associations or individuals in the Delft area have conducted themselves inappropriately, we may take the step to close the ranks or deregister a particular association. That's the process that happening now."