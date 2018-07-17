Police hunt Eastridge Clinic shooter

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Police hunt Eastridge Clinic shooter

One man was shot and killed while sitting inside the facility on Monday morning after 10am.

Picture: stock.xchng
Picture: stock.xchng
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the gunman responsible for an attack at the Eastridge Clinic in Mitchells Plain.

One man was shot and killed while sitting inside the facility on Monday morning after 10am. No one else was injured during the incident.

The suspect fled the scene.

The clinic was temporarily closed following the shooting and the City of Cape Town has not yet indicated when it will reopen.

Staff members at the facility have received trauma counselling.

The police's Andre Traut: "The circumstances around the death of the 23-year-old man are being investigated. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA