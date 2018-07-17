Police hunt Eastridge Clinic shooter
One man was shot and killed while sitting inside the facility on Monday morning after 10am.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the gunman responsible for an attack at the Eastridge Clinic in Mitchells Plain.
One man was shot and killed while sitting inside the facility on Monday morning after 10am. No one else was injured during the incident.
The suspect fled the scene.
The clinic was temporarily closed following the shooting and the City of Cape Town has not yet indicated when it will reopen.
Staff members at the facility have received trauma counselling.
The police's Andre Traut: "The circumstances around the death of the 23-year-old man are being investigated. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage."
