Patricia de Lille’s battle with DA set to intensify
The City of Cape Town mayor could face another motion of confidence when the council meets next week.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille’s battle with the Democratic Alliance (DA) is once again set to intensify.
She could face another motion of confidence when the council meets next week.
The DA also intends appealing a High Court ruling which reinstated her party membership in June.
The party is also weighing up whether to restart its disciplinary processes against her.
The DA says the Western Cape High Court misinterpreted its party processes in its judgment in De Lille’s favour in June and will be filing an appeal against the ruling.
The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says the party’s federal executive will also be deciding on whether to allow a second motion of no confidence, which was supposed to be tabled in May, to proceed.
“What you are seeing now is the manifestation of the continuation of that motion of no confidence. The federal executive of the DA will be looking at the request for the motion of no confidence, this week, and make its final deliberations.”
She says no decision has yet been taken on whether or not to revive the disciplinary hearings against De Lille.
“We will get an update on where we stand with those disciplinary processes and the way in which to take these matters forward.”
The DA’s city caucus says it will discuss the motion of no confidence in De Lille and another in Speaker Dirk Smit brought by the African National Congress (ANC) at a meeting next week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Rabelani Dagada resigns from DA & its council
-
ANC in CT unlikely to support De Lille no confidence motion
-
‘ANC ordered SABC to stop covering EFF events ahead of 2014 election’
-
EFF calls on political parties to respect SABC independence
-
'I’m not a dictator of the ANC'
-
DA tables no-confidence motion in De Lille, ANC goes after council Speaker
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.