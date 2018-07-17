Patricia de Lille’s battle with DA set to intensify

The City of Cape Town mayor could face another motion of confidence when the council meets next week.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille’s battle with the Democratic Alliance (DA) is once again set to intensify.

She could face another motion of confidence when the council meets next week.

The DA also intends appealing a High Court ruling which reinstated her party membership in June.

The party is also weighing up whether to restart its disciplinary processes against her.

The DA says the Western Cape High Court misinterpreted its party processes in its judgment in De Lille’s favour in June and will be filing an appeal against the ruling.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says the party’s federal executive will also be deciding on whether to allow a second motion of no confidence, which was supposed to be tabled in May, to proceed.

“What you are seeing now is the manifestation of the continuation of that motion of no confidence. The federal executive of the DA will be looking at the request for the motion of no confidence, this week, and make its final deliberations.”

She says no decision has yet been taken on whether or not to revive the disciplinary hearings against De Lille.

“We will get an update on where we stand with those disciplinary processes and the way in which to take these matters forward.”

The DA’s city caucus says it will discuss the motion of no confidence in De Lille and another in Speaker Dirk Smit brought by the African National Congress (ANC) at a meeting next week.

