'Parly’s call to probe McBride linked to Ipid investigations into senior cops'

In a letter to Parliament, Police Minister Bheki Cele has asked the National Assembly to initiate a probe into allegations of 'unethical conduct' against Robert McBride.

CAPE TOWN – A senior Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) member says the call for Parliament to investigate Robert McBride is linked to the police watchdog's investigations into allegations of corruption against senior police officers.

In a letter to Parliament, Police Minister Bheki Cele has asked the National Assembly to initiate an investigation into allegations of "unethical conduct" against McBride.

While the details are still sketchy, a parliamentary notice published on Monday has revealed that a letter dated 6 July has been received from the police minister requesting Parliament to investigate the allegations.

Sources have indicated to Eyewitness News that the investigation is a "pushback" from the police after McBride made several allegations of corruption against the SAPS in parliament this year.

One of the allegations is that certain Ipid investigators were being offered positions in the police's crime intelligence to quash certain investigations.

EWN understands that at least one former Ipid member had apparently accepted such an alleged offer.

Last year, the police watchdog said it believed Crime Intelligence was plotting to implicate McBride in wrongdoing.

Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero would not be drawn on the contents of the letter.

“It has been translated to the portfolio committee to confirm that. And I just spoke to the committee chairperson as well.”

The matter will now be discussed by the police committee once MPs return from their recess.