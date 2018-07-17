Obama’s top quotes from #MandelaLecture

Former US president Barack Obama delivered the keynote address at the lecture on Tuesday and Eyewitness News has put together some of the quotes from his speech.

JOHANNESBURG – Former US President Barack Obama has given a powerful message to South Africans and the rest of the world at the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

Obama told the crowd gathered at the Wanderers Stadium to “Stick to what is true. Stick to what you know is right in your hearts. Ultimately the better story wins out.”

