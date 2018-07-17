Obama: Madiba’s vision set terms of progress at end of 20th century

Barack Obama says Nelson Mandela's vision guided the world on the meaning of progress at the end of the 20th century.

JOHANNESBURG - Former US President Barack Obama delivered the Annual Nelson Mandela Lecture at a packed Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

“During the last decades of the 20th century, the progressive, democratic vision that Nelson Mandela represented in many ways set the terms of the international political debate. It doesn’t mean that vision was always victorious, but it set the terms, the parameters.”

Obama was greeted with cheers of “yes we can” from the crowd.

#MandelaLecture Obama: For far too many people the more things changed, the more things remained the same. QH pic.twitter.com/qCmdR2ZBQW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2018

Earlier, Graca Machel reflected on her late husband's legacy, saying Madiba weaved a colourful tapestry with generations of great leaders who fought for freedom.

She told the crowd Madiba was an example of how good can triumph over evil.

“He was not acting in singular isolation, he in fact regarded himself as a representative of a much broader powerful conglomeration of activists who in their unique and varied ways were driving the attainment of political freedom.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to Madiba.

“This occasion gives us an opportunity to reflect on Nelson Mandela’s life. A man we are all proud to call the founding father of our united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa.”

