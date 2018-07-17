Popular Topics
Numsa: It’s time to hold bosses accountable for miners’ deaths

The call comes after six miners were killed at the Palabora Mining Company after a fire broke out on Sunday.

FILE: Palabora Mining Company entrance. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it’s time mine bosses are held responsible for deaths at their companies.

The union says South Africa will only see a decrease in fatalities in the sector when executives are made to account.

The call comes after six miners were killed at the Palabora Mining Company after a fire broke out on Sunday.

All workers who were trapped underground have now been accounted for, with one worker recovering in hospital.

It is understood that a rescue team only managed to save one worker in an operation that was complicated by rising temperatures in the section that was on fire.

Numsa has sent its condolences to the families of the six men killed in an underground fire in Limpopo on Sunday.

The union also insists the only permanent solution to the crisis is the nationalisation of mines.

At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that South Africa will tighten its mine safety regulations to hold mine operators accountable for accidental deaths in the industry.

Ramaphosa says 54 miners have been killed in the country’s mines so far in 2018.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise and Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

