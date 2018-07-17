NPA may still prosecute Given Mkhari, wife on assault charges
The couple accused each other of assault over the weekend and were subsequently both arrested.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) may still go ahead and prosecute radio station owner Given Mkhari and his wife, Ipeleng, on charges of assault, should its investigations find evidence to pursue their case.
Their cases were heard concurrently in the Randburg magistrates court on Monday, where the charges were provisionally withdrawn.
Attorneys representing Mkhari and Ipeleng say the tone of their discussions, which led to them withdrawing the cases against each other, has been polite.
Mark Pienaar, who represents Given Mkhari, says: “Everything was polite. Things happen within families, we must respect that.”
Ipeleng Mkhari’s attorney Mfana Gwala says: “Both parties did not want to proceed with the matter and they’ve filed statements accordingly.”
The attorneys say the couple’s request for space and time should be respected, as they’re both willing to have the matter resolved privately.
The pair appeared in court twice on Monday, their second informed by a decision by a senior NPA prosecutor to pursue the assault cases, despite the pair having withdrawn them, saying only the NPA decides to prosecute or not.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
