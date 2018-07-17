No new offer, strike ongoing in footwear industry
More than 10,000 workers have been taking part in a nationwide strike since last week Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The national footwear strike has entered its seventh day with no new offer on the table.
The South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union general secretary Andre Kriel said: “The strike is still very strong. Workers remain determined to pursue their demands and this is despite sporadic acts of intimidation against some members which we think are focused on weakening the strike. We’re doing everything we can to resolve the matter in the best possible manner for our members.”
Workers are demanding a 9.5% increase, while the employer is offering 6.25%.
