No end in sight for governance issues plaguing Kimberley

CAPE TOWN - While tensions have eased in Kimberley, the governance issues plaguing the region seem far from over.

Over 200 people appeared in court on Monday after being arrested by police for engaging in unlawful service delivery protests.

Now the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the region is accusing the African National Congress (ANC)-led municipality of squandering millions and depleting funds needed for essential services.

The DA in the Sol Plaatje Municipality says the ANC's poor leadership is responsible for the public unrest in the area.

The city was thrown into chaos last week when hundreds of protesters charged through the streets, calling for the resignation of two high-end officials.

Disgruntled residents are accusing the officials of corruption.

The DA in the region says the ANC is responsible for the financial woes of the municipality.

Councillor Elize Nieman says the DA wasn't even at the meeting that gave the go-ahead to the city's budget.

“We never approved the budget, it was a legal meeting. The speaker adjourned the meeting. And then the ANC waited half an hour. We all left and they just carried on.”

However, the municipality's Sello Matsie says a new motion was adopted after the DA voluntarily stormed out of the meeting.

“There have been many times when the speaker would not be available, an interim speaker was appointed and the quorum in terms of numbers was reached with the absence of the DA and the motion was carried.”

The ANC has since motioned for the suspension of the officials accused of corruption.