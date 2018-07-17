Murder accused David Forbes back in court
David Forbes is accused of shooting and killing Toufiq Joseph at a filling station in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town music festival promoter accused of murder will be back in court on Tuesday.
His trial is expected to kick off in the Cape Town Regional Court today.
Forbes (51) allegedly shot dead Joseph outside the Engen garage in Gardens.
It is believed that the incident followed an altercation. Forbes was arrested at the scene and maintain that he acted in self-defence after being attacked by Joseph.
His lawyers previously told the court that their case is being prejudiced as the State fails to provide them with key documents.
They have requested the criminal recoreds of Joseph and his immediate family and the registration documents for the car Joseph was found in.
Witnesses are said to start with testimony this week.
