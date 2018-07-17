MPs call for govt intervention over mine deaths

Six miners died at a copper operation in Limpopo on Sunday after a fire broke out in a shaft.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Mineworker deaths have reached crisis proportions.

That's the view of Members of Parliament.

Six miners died at a copper operation in Limpopo on Sunday after a fire broke out in a shaft. The Mineral Resources portfolio committee and the select committee on Land and Mineral Resources say that desperate intervention is needed.

The two parliamentary groups add that government must urgently draft legislation that will hold mine bosses and managers accountable for mineworker deaths.

The Mineral Resources Department's Ayanda Shezi: "It's unfortunate that yet again we've lost so many lives. There are already a high number of deaths that have occurred in the industry since the beginning of the year. The minister wishes to reiterate a call for mining companies to prioritise the health and safety of workers.

This is the latest mining tragedy after more than 20 workers died at Sibanye-Stillwater operations alone this year.