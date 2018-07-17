Motsoaledi concerned by high number of HIV infected people
A survey, however, shows that new infections have declined over the past five years, with the HIV incidence rate of 0.48% last year compared to the 2012 infection rate of 0.85%
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says while there is much to celebrate about the reported decrease in new HIV infections, it's still concerning that South Africa is the country with the most people living with the virus.
Motsoaledi says more work needs to be done.
“We’re number one in the world in terms of HIV infections but we’re glad to see that at long last we’re starting to turn that around.”
Meanwhile, the Treatment Action Campaign's Sibongile Tshabalala says the system continues to fail those living with HIV.
“We need more political wings on HIV, especially in provinces, when you go to a clinic [you find that] it’s not accommodative enough for people who are living with HIV.”
