NMAL2018: Motsepe urges public to walk a straight line

Patrice Motsepe has warned that corruption in government and in the business world go hand in hand.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Patrice Motsepe has told thousands gathered for the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture that Madiba’s spirit of love and unity is in the Wanders Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Motsepe has also told former US president Barack Obama, who is due to deliver the lecture, that he represents the greatness of America, Africa and the world.

Motsepe has used the opportunity to urge all South Africans to walk a straight line, warning corruption in government and in the business world go hand in hand.

“There’s a huge duty and a huge obligation of all of us to make sure that all of us in the business community in our interactions are engagements with politicians that we behave in a manner that reflects zero tolerance for improper conduct.”

Graca Machel has welcomed all guests to Tuesday's event, saying positive celebrations of Madiba’s legacy would make the late former president very happy and very proud.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken to the stage to make his introductory remarks.

WATCH LIVE: Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)