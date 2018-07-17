Mantashe identifies key questions in Phalaborwa mine deaths inquiry
The workers died on Sunday after a fire broke out underground while they were installing a conveyer belt at the Palabora Copper Mine.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says his department has identified key questions that will receive special attention in the inquiry into an accident at the Palabora Copper Mine that claimed the lives of six workers.
Mantashe is the Limpopo mine on Tuesday to meet with management and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity.
Mantashe says his team has identified key issues of concern, including the quality of the conveyer belt that was being installed at the time of the deadly incident.
He says they have decided to bring forward the Mining Summit that was scheduled for November to September.
Mantashe has responded to calls by labour to review the Mine Safety Act, saying that will be dealt with in detail at the summit.
WATCH: NUM: PMC being economical with truth over mine deaths
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
