Man shot dead, 2 others wounded in Randburg

The wounded men were rushed to the hospital and no arrests have yet been made.

JOHANNESBURG - Randburg police are searching for two gunmen who shot and killed a man and wounded two others on the corner of President Fouche Drive and Malibongwe Drive.

Officials say cases of attempted murder and murder have been opened.

The wounded men were rushed to the hospital and no arrests have yet been made.

The police's Kay Makhubela said: “We don’t know the motive for the shooting and we’re calling on anyone with information to contact the police.”