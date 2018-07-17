Man (20) arrested following fatal Eastridge Clinic shooting
According to community safety groups, the gunman entered the facility on a scooter. He shot the victim and fled.
CAPE TOWN - A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested for a fatal shooting at Eastridge Clinic in Mitchells Plain.
A 23-year-old father was shot dead there just after 10h00 on Monday.
The murder victim and his girlfriend were apparently at the clinic to immunise their child at the time of the shooting.
The father died on the scene. No one else was wounded.
Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the clinic is open on Tuesday but with limited services.
“The city will be providing trauma counselling and support to staff and members who were on duty at the time.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
