MadelaLecture: Ramaphosa, Obama arrive at Wanderers Stadium

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Barack Obama arrived at the Wanderers at the same time and posed for photos in the VIP tent.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and former US President Barack Obama have arrived at the Wanderers Stadium for the Nelson Mandela lecture.

The pair is expected to hold a brief courtesy meeting before the lecture begins on Tuesday.

Government ministers, opposition leaders and prominent business people have also made their way into the stadium.

They were received by CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is in attendance and was seen greeting Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe is welcoming the dignitaries as his foundation sponsored Tuesday’s lecture.

The programme is due to begin shortly.

#NMAL2018 #MandelaLecture Meanwhile, Mandela merchandise is on sale for the public to purchase. LM pic.twitter.com/PFOnVnkGVC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2018

#NMAL2018 #MandelaLecture Attendees and a handful of VIP are taking their seats. LM pic.twitter.com/ctGSHXnsWZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2018

#NMAL2018 #MandelaLecture Members of the public are already queueing to enter the Wanderers Cricket Stadium. CE pic.twitter.com/OVepN8E4ah — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2018

#NMAL2018 Today world leaders, incl former SA presidents, will descend on the #Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg, where former US president @BarackObama will deliver the key note address at the special 16th Nelson Mandela Annual lecture. pic.twitter.com/oT95E4m0qX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)