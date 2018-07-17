Popular Topics
#MadelaLecture: Ramaphosa, Obama arrive at Wanderers Stadium

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Barack Obama arrived at the Wanderers at the same time and posed for photos in the VIP tent.

Former US President Barack Obama (right) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers cricket stadium in in Johannesburg on 17 July 2018. Picture: AFP.
Former US President Barack Obama (right) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers cricket stadium in in Johannesburg on 17 July 2018. Picture: AFP.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and former US President Barack Obama have arrived at the Wanderers Stadium for the Nelson Mandela lecture.

The pair is expected to hold a brief courtesy meeting before the lecture begins on Tuesday.

Government ministers, opposition leaders and prominent business people have also made their way into the stadium.

Ramaphosa and Obama arrived at the Wanderers at the same time and posed for photos in the VIP tent.

They were received by CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is in attendance and was seen greeting Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe is welcoming the dignitaries as his foundation sponsored Tuesday’s lecture.

The programme is due to begin shortly.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

