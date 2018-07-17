[LISTEN] The dire state of sanitation at schools

CapeTalk | A Water Research Commission study found that although 41% of schools were found to employ cleaners, only 25% of them reported to cleaning the toilets at least once a day.

JOHANNESBURG – CEO at Water Research Commission Dhesigen Naidoo says a recent study found that schools are under serviced with regards to sanitation, especially poor and rural schools.

The study by the Water Research Commission has found that although 41% of schools surveyed were found to employ cleaners, only 25% of the cleaners reported that they cleaned the toilets at least once a day.

Naidoo says sanitation is a core health issue in addition to being an issue of dignity and public servicing.

