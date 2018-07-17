[LISTEN] How to deal with dyslexia in the workplace

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to Devan Moonsamy of I Can Help Africa Training Institute about how workplaces can become more accommodating to employees with dyslexia.

JOHANNESBURG - So-called “hidden disabilities” can be difficult to deal with in the workplace and many employees are reluctant to disclose them due to fear of stigma.

One such hidden disability is dyslexia, a learning disorder characterised by difficulty reading, which is estimated that around 1 in 10 South Africans are living with the condition.

This means a huge percentage of the country's workforce is affected by this often misunderstood condition.

Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka spoke to Devan Moonsamy, the CEO of the I Can Help Africa Training Institute about how workplaces can become more accommodating to employees with dyslexia.

“People with dyslexia often have massive strengths, particularly in the area of good memory, special awareness, intelligence and understanding physics as well.”

Listen to the audio above for more.