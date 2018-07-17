[LISTEN] ANC & DA neck and neck in WC - Ipsos poll

CapeTalk | Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies spoke to political analyst Somadoda Fikeni to get analysis on the latest poll.

CAPE TOWN - Despite some tough internal challenges, the African National Congress (ANC) remains the top choice for South African voters ahead of the 2019 general election.

That’s according to market research firm Ipsos' latest Pulse of the People study, which also shows that in the Western Cape, the governing party and the Democratic Alliance (DA) pulled 26% and 28% respectively.

Fikeni says he expected the ANC to recover after former President Jacob Zuma was recalled earlier this year, but he never anticipated it to be neck and neck with the DA, particularly in the Western Cape.

“Focusing on the DA which indeed, unprovoked, started self-mutilating quietly in a corner whilst the ANC was having its own challenges which gave the ANC a chance to recover.”

