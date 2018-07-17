Govt to continue land reform talks with traditional leaders

Earlier in June, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini warned of possible violence if the state tried to expropriate communal lands.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says talks will continue with traditional leaders who warned the African National Congress (ANC) to exclude land controlled by local chiefs from its plans on land reform.

The president commented on the issue of land expropriation without compensation during an interview on TV news channel eNCA on Monday night.

Earlier in June, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini warned of possible violence against anyone who threatened to transfer communal land under the Ingonyama Trust to the state.

More than 20 years after the end of apartheid, land ownership is contentious in South Africa, the continent’s biggest economy. Most land is still in the hands of the white minority, making it a potent symbol of wider income and ownership disparities.

Public hearings resume on Tuesday on the possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution.

The spotlight is on the North West and KwaZulu-Natal this week, the two provinces at the heart of the land debate particularly with regards to tribal land.

Members of the public are invited to give their opinion on the expropriation of land without compensation.

Tribal authorities control access to resources on such lands, including who can farm certain plots, and they also negotiate deals in such areas with companies including miners, giving them significant power.

They are a key political base of the ANC and their support will be crucial in elections next year. On several occasions this week they warned the ANC to keep its hands off their lands.

