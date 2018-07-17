General Council of the Bar to appeal SCA decision on Jiba reinstatement

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein last week upheld Jiba’s appeal against the High Court’s ruling which struck her and Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.

PRETORIA - The General Council of the Bar has confirmed that it will appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision related to deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.

Last week, the court in Bloemfontein set aside the High Court’s decision to strike Jiba and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.

The pair had been criticised for their handling of the case against former head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

In a short statement, the General Council of the Bar says that it resolved at its annual general meeting on Saturday to appeal the ruling involving Jiba.

It says that the ruling was extensively debated during which different views were expressed on whether or not to take the matter on appeal.

When it was put to the vote, 18 members voted in favour of taking the matter on appeal, 12 members voted against an appeal, while two members abstained.

The council did note explain on what grounds it would approach the Constitutional Court.