‘GCB appealing SCA Jiba ruling because she is black’

PRETORIA - Advocates for Transformation (AFT) group believes the General Council of the Bar (GCB) decided to appeal the matter involving advocate Nomgcobo Jiba because she is black and because of her perceived political affiliation.

The council announced on Tuesday it will challenge the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)’s decision handed down last week which overruled the High Court decision to strike Jiba and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.

The pair had been criticised for their handling of the case against former head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli.

Eighteen members of GCB voted to appeal the Jiba matter, 12 voted against while two abstained.

The AFT says their members voted against an appeal, saying it’s not insignificant that Jiba and Mrwebi are the most senior black prosecutors in the NPA.

It says race and perceived political affiliation of the two may be factors which contributed to the decision to appeal.

The group says the AFT has in the past treated matters involving infractions by senior white males with astonishing leniency, and it refuses to be part of the selective persecution of advocates.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)