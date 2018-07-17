Eskom hopes to end wage dispute on Tuesday

Initially, Eskom claimed it couldn’t afford salary increases, now it has upped its latest offer of 7%, but has not disclosed by how much.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it hopes to sign a wage agreement with labour unions on Tuesday to bring an end to the ongoing dispute.

Four rounds of wage negotiations have taken place in the past few weeks.

Unions are still asking for 8% for 2018 and 8.5% for the next two years.

Labour unions met with their members last week to present the latest offer.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says that they are hoping to resolve the issue on Tuesday.

“We might surprise people, maybe, by signing the deal, but it’s too early to say at this stage. The parties will decide as to whether there’s a need for them to maybe extend the meeting.”

