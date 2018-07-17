Eskom hopes to end wage dispute on Tuesday
Initially, Eskom claimed it couldn’t afford salary increases, now it has upped its latest offer of 7%, but has not disclosed by how much.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it hopes to sign a wage agreement with labour unions on Tuesday to bring an end to the ongoing dispute.
Four rounds of wage negotiations have taken place in the past few weeks.
Initially, Eskom claimed it couldn’t afford salary increases, now it has upped its latest offer of 7%, but has not disclosed by how much.
Unions are still asking for 8% for 2018 and 8.5% for the next two years.
Labour unions met with their members last week to present the latest offer.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says that they are hoping to resolve the issue on Tuesday.
“We might surprise people, maybe, by signing the deal, but it’s too early to say at this stage. The parties will decide as to whether there’s a need for them to maybe extend the meeting.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Another fuel hike predicted for August
-
Post Office hasn't shut down completely, says CEO Mark Barnes
-
Netflix shares tank after big miss on subscriber growth
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Solidarity on verge of wage settlement with Eskom - source
-
Phalaborwa mine holds urgent meetings after deaths of 6 miners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.