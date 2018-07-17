Eskom executive linked to Brian Molefe resigns

Tebogo Rakau was appointed by former CEO Brian Molefe in 2015 after the pair worked together at Transnet. It's been reported that Rakau may have been facing an internal investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed its divisional executive for security Tebogo Rakau has resigned with immediate effect.

Rakau was appointed by former CEO Brian Molefe in 2015 after the pair worked together at Transnet.

Eskom says it's not at liberty to disclose employer-employee contractual matters with third parties, but it's confirmed that Rakau has resigned.

It's been reported that Rakau may have been facing an internal investigation.

It's also understood that Molefe had carved out a position for Rakau.

When Molefe took over at Eskom, he brought both Rakau and former CFO Anoj Singh with him from Transnet.

Now, all three have left after serious allegations of corruption and links to the Guptas.

