Esidimeni: Gauteng govt given 60 days to legally act against Mahlangu

The DA wants those responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy to repay the money that government paid to the families of the victims.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given the Gauteng government 60 days to take legal action against former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu over the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Last month, the government paid collective damages of almost R160 million to the families whose loved ones died as a result of being moved to illegal NGOs in the province.

The DA now wants those responsible for the disaster to repay that money.

The party’s Jack Bloom says letters have been sent to Premier David Makhura and MEC Gwen Ramokgopa explaining the demands.

Bloom says government’s money could have been used for service delivery instead of covering damages for negligence on the part of a few.

“It can’t be that the taxpayers and the residents of this province have to pay for the crimes and misdeeds of those responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy, there is a legal remedy for holding them to account financially.”