#Esidimeni: Gauteng govt given 60 days to legally act against Mahlangu
The DA wants those responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy to repay the money that government paid to the families of the victims.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given the Gauteng government 60 days to take legal action against former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu over the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Last month, the government paid collective damages of almost R160 million to the families whose loved ones died as a result of being moved to illegal NGOs in the province.
The DA now wants those responsible for the disaster to repay that money.
The party’s Jack Bloom says letters have been sent to Premier David Makhura and MEC Gwen Ramokgopa explaining the demands.
Bloom says government’s money could have been used for service delivery instead of covering damages for negligence on the part of a few.
“It can’t be that the taxpayers and the residents of this province have to pay for the crimes and misdeeds of those responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy, there is a legal remedy for holding them to account financially.”
More in Politics
-
Can another no confidence motion in De Lille succeed?
-
Warring ANC KZN factions reach settlement
-
[LISTEN] ANC & DA neck and neck in WC - Ipsos poll
-
[ANALYSIS] A week of challenges faces the Gauteng ANC
-
[LISTEN] Holomisa stands his ground on PIC corruption claims
-
Govt to continue land reform talks with traditional leaders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.