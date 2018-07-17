EFF calls on political parties to respect SABC independence
The EFF says it has told the commission of inquiry that it was taken aback when it heard that the ANC demanded more airtime on the SABC.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on political parties, especially the African National Congress (ANC), to respect the independence of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as the country edges closer to 2019’s polls.
The red berets made submissions at the public broadcaster’s commission of inquiry into editorial interference.
The EFF says it has told the commission of inquiry that it was taken aback when it heard that the ANC demanded more airtime on the SABC, merely because it’s a majority party.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says: “The chances of a political party being covered in the news have nothing to do with the numbers it has in Parliament.”
The party also claimed it was a victim of this interference ahead of the 2014 elections.
“The ban that the SABC had on the EFF was orchestrated by the ANC.”
The EFF says that political parties must allow the SABC to decide how much coverage it gives to political parties as long as it’s based on newsworthiness.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Rabelani Dagada resigns from DA & its council
-
Patricia de Lille’s battle with DA set to intensify
-
ANC in CT unlikely to support De Lille no confidence motion
-
‘ANC ordered SABC to stop covering EFF events ahead of 2014 election’
-
'I’m not a dictator of the ANC'
-
'We are not worried about contestation for leadership'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.