EFF calls on political parties to respect SABC independence

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on political parties, especially the African National Congress (ANC), to respect the independence of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as the country edges closer to 2019’s polls.

The red berets made submissions at the public broadcaster’s commission of inquiry into editorial interference.

The EFF says it has told the commission of inquiry that it was taken aback when it heard that the ANC demanded more airtime on the SABC, merely because it’s a majority party.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says: “The chances of a political party being covered in the news have nothing to do with the numbers it has in Parliament.”

The party also claimed it was a victim of this interference ahead of the 2014 elections.

“The ban that the SABC had on the EFF was orchestrated by the ANC.”

The EFF says that political parties must allow the SABC to decide how much coverage it gives to political parties as long as it’s based on newsworthiness.

