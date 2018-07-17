DA demands action against those implicated in Life Esidimeni tragedy
At least 143 mentally-ill people died at illegal NGOs around Gauteng after a disastrous transfer project by the provincial Health Department.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has demanded that the provincial government pursue legal action against those implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
The arbitration hearings chaired by former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke recommended that R159 million be paid to the families of the those who died.
At least 143 mentally-ill people died at illegal non-governmental organisations around Gauteng after a disastrous transfer project by the provincial Health Department.
The Health Department paid the money in June.
DA Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom says: “We think that in terms of this portion of the damage’s act, the provincial government can directly act against those who are to blame and recover from their own pockets the money, or at least part of the money, that has been paid out in damages.”
DA announces steps to hold #LifeEsidimeni culprits personally liable for R159 million arbitration award - @JackBloomDA pic.twitter.com/49J5ETKvHK— DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) July 17, 2018
Meanwhile, the provincial Health Department’s finances are under severe strain as a result of civil lawsuits like the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Gauteng’s Health Department budget is also about to surpass the Education Department’s budget, making it one of only two provinces that budget more for health.
The Gauteng Health Department has already paid over R1 billion in claims in just the last two financial years.
The claims include the Life Esidimeni tragedy where the families of the 144 people who died were each offered a settlement of R1.2 million.
Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
General Council of the Bar to appeal SCA decision on Jiba reinstatement
-
All systems go for 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
-
[WATCH] Ripped off, used & abandoned by the Guptas
-
Nene: Govt depts will also feel pinch of fuel price hike
-
PowerBall results: Friday 13 July 2018
-
[LISTEN] ANC & DA neck and neck in WC - Ipsos poll
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.